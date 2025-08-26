U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating mail thefts across Baltimore area

Multiple mail thefts in Baltimore County being investigated by U.S. Postal Service

Multiple mail thefts in Baltimore County being investigated by U.S. Postal Service

Multiple mail thefts in Baltimore County being investigated by U.S. Postal Service

The U.S Postal Inspection Service is investigating a series of mail theft incidents across the Baltimore area, which is considered a federal crime.

In a statement, the agency said, "The US Postal Inspection Service remains committed to protecting the integrity of the mail and ensuring the safety and security of postal employees and customers."

U.S Postal Inspection Service encourages victims to report mail theft to Postal Inspectors.

Baltimore County resident claims stolen mail

A Parkville resident said after visiting the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Adam Nosek wanted to send some gifts, like key chains, to friends and family.

Nosek even sent gifts to a friend on the Eastern Shore of Maryland earlier this month, but his friend didn't receive everything that was initially packaged.

"The envelope is busted open," Nosek said. "You can see the side of the envelope looks like it was opened with a letter opener."

Nosek wonders who would've done that.

"The mail after it left my hands only would have been in contact with the post office, whether it be here in Parkville or one of the stops along the way," Nosek said.

Nosek filed a theft report with the U-S Postal Inspection Service. He also called the U.S. Post Office in Parkville on Harford Road.

"When I called the Parkville precinct, they told me that this has been a thing that's been going on a little more rampantly in White Marsh but in Parkville as well," Nosek said.

Moving forward, Nosek plans to use other mail options, like UPS, to prevent this situation from happening again.

"I'm going to spend a little extra just to send them from now on because they seem to be a bit more secure," Nosek said.

Rep. Mfume responds to mail thefts

These incidents are the subject of conversation in Washington, D.C. Lawmakers question reports of mail theft across the country.

"How in the hell did we get into a situation where we created an entry system for nine million or how many millions there are out there of boxes where it's going to be valuables, checks, personal information, medicine that people are waiting for?" said Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume.

The short answer is that the postal system needs modernization, according to representatives with the National Association of Letter Carriers.

During a House Oversight Committee last month, Congressman Kweisi Mfume asked what can be done now as blue boxes and cluster boxes are being hit by thieves.

"I think we all feel a great deal of empathy for victims across this country," Rep. Mfume said.