Tysons Corner Center to kick of 'Shopping with a Twist' Nov. 8

BALTIMORE -- Tyson's Corner Center has introduced Shopping with a Twist, a new addition for guests over 21.

Visitors can now sip their favorite alcoholic beverages as they shop from hundreds of brands and stores.

Shopping with a Twist will kick off with a launch event on November 8 that includes special entertainment, custom cocktails, and drink specials from 5 to 8 pm. The event is free to attend, and the first 100 shoppers will receive a gift bag and $25 gift card from one of the participating restaurants.

Shoppers are not allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages into the mall.

Tyson's said only alcoholic beverages purchased from participating restaurants may be taken outside the restaurant and into the shopping center.

Drink brought into the mall must be in the disposable, branded cup given by participating restaurants.

Tyson's also mentioned shops that do not allow alcohol will have a sign at the storefront that reads "No alcohol past this point".

Shoppers can enjoy their go-to alcoholic beverages from these participating restaurants:

Barrel & Bushel

California Pizza Kitchen

Earls Kitchen + Bar

Eddie V's

TGI Fridays

La Sandia

Shake Shack

American Girl Bistro

Seasons 52

A full list of participating retailers can be found here.

Sip while you shop will be in effect during normal mall hours Monday through Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 7pm.