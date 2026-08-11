Typical Maryland summer temperatures return, few storms possible

Severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon knocked down trees, flooded some streets and highways, and knocked out power to thousands, has pushed safely out to sea.

Any showers and storms that form Tuesday through the rest of the week will be more isolated in nature. This means more hours of the day will be dry than wet. The next chance of showers and a few storms is later this evening into early Wednesday. An additional stray shower or storm is possible Wednesday and Thursday, but the coverage looks sparse. Any of the isolated storms that are able to from could have strong gusty winds, downpours, and lightning.

Rain showers Friday will cross through the area bringing in super comfortable air this weekend for much of Maryland.

Baltimore's weather calming down, a few isolated storms

After some morning showers and a few isolated storms early Tuesday morning, most of the area has dried out. Expect a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky this morning with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s by lunchtime.

Another batch of showers and storms across Ohio and Indiana will dive a bit farther south later this afternoon into this evening. The best chance of severe weather would be south of I-66. That being said, an isolated severe storm or two is possible across our area, but widespread severe weather doesn't appear likely. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Another batch of showers is possible overnight into early Wednesday, but severe weather and/or flooding is not expected. These showers will taper off early Wednesday so that most of the day is dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray afternoon or evening storm is possible, but most places stay dry. The same weather scenario applies to Thursday with highs getting close to 90°

Passing showers across Maryland Friday

Friday will be very warm and muggy with a round or two of passing showers. These showers will not washout the day, but they will bring relief from the summer heat and high humidity Friday night into Saturday.

Highs Friday will top out in the upper 80s, but with the high humidity, temperatures will feel like the 90s.

Saturday is pick of the weekend in Baltimore Metro

Saturday's weather looks gorgeous with a mixture of clouds and sunshine along with noticeably less humid air. Highs will top out in the lower 80s, which is a real treat for mid-August.

If you're planning on going to the Ravens' first preseason game against the Eagles on Saturday evening, the forecast is looking pretty good. The First Alert Weather team is forecasting quiet conditions, comfortable humidity and a kickoff temperature in the 70s.

Sunday's forecast isn't bad, but there will be some changes that we'll have to deal with as humidity returns. Expect additional cloud cover, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Along with the increasing clouds will come a big surge in humidity. Late day showers are possible with showers and storms becoming likely by Sunday night.

This will be the return of a very warm and very muggy weather pattern that begins next week.