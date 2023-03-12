Two women killed in crash with Freightliner tow truck, tree in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE - Two women died after their car was struck by a Freightliner tow truck and then crashed into trees early Sunday in Anne Arundel County.
The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. in the area of Crain Highway at Maryland Route 32 in Gambrills.
Police said a 2013 Freightliner tow truck rear-ended a 2010 Honda sedan, causing both cars to veer off the roadway and into trees.
The driver of the Honda, 54-year-old Irene Nkechi Onwukwe, and backseat passenger, identified as 85-year-old Josephine Monyei, died at the scene. The front-seat passenger was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious injuries.
The driver of the Freightliner suffered minor injuries.
