Two vehicles sought in fatal Glen-Burnie hit and run

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police said two vehicles are sought in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Glen Burnie last month.

Delroy Ben, a 54-year-old man in Glen Burnie, died after he was hit by two cars near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 28, police said. It is unclear why Ben was on the road.

Neither car stayed on the scene. Police believe those vehicles are a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Investigators believe at least the Audi will have damage to the right front corner and is missing the passenger side mirror.

WJZ spoke to Ben's family, who said he was a brother, son, uncle and father of four.

"My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back.

"To be killed in that way, to be left on the side of the road and like garbage," Ben's cousin Dawnyell Henriques said. "We just want somebody to care about his life. His life mattered. It mattered to us. He's our loved one."

"We know that God knows what happened to my brother, and the only right thing to do is to turn yourself in," Hope Ben said. "Come forward. We will forgive you. We have to forgive you because it's in our nature.

The crash remains under investigation. If you know anything about this hit-and-run, you're asked to contact the Maryland State Police, Glen Burnie Barrack, at 410-761-5130.