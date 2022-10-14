Watch CBS News
Two teens robbed at gunpoint in North Baltimore neighborhood

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two teens were robbed at gunpoint within a mile apart in North Baltimore Friday morning.

Police said they both had their cellphones stolen in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. 

A student walking to school around 9:10 a.m. pm Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue was approached by four males, one of which had a gun, according to police.

About an hour earlier, at 8:25 a.m., a 16-year-old was robbed of his cellphone while walking on Pioneer Drive. Police said the teen reported a person showed a gun before the robbery.

In both instances, the suspects took off in a car.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 12:26 PM

