Two teens robbed at gunpoint in North Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE - Two teens were robbed at gunpoint within a mile apart in North Baltimore Friday morning.

Police said they both had their cellphones stolen in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

A student walking to school around 9:10 a.m. pm Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue was approached by four males, one of which had a gun, according to police.

About an hour earlier, at 8:25 a.m., a 16-year-old was robbed of his cellphone while walking on Pioneer Drive. Police said the teen reported a person showed a gun before the robbery.

In both instances, the suspects took off in a car.