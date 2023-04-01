Two teens arrested in shooting of 23-year-old mother who fled gunfire to protect her children

BALTIMORE -- Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly participating in a shooting that killed a young mother who had tried to flee with her children after gunfire erupted near a busy intersection in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood in January.

Officers detailed to the Warrant Apprehension Task Force initially arrested a 16-year-old boy at a home in the 5700 block of Radecke Avenue on March 16, according to authorities.

Roughly two weeks later, officers detailed to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 15-year-old boy at a house in the 3700 block of Campfield Road in Baltimore County, police said.

The two teens allegedly participated in a shooting that killed 23-year-old Mya Morton on January 28, 2023.

Morton and her sons were waiting for a takeout order near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street on Jan. 28 when shots were fired.

Police said Morton, who was in her car at the time the gunfire erupted, began driving away to protect her children.

That's when she was shot, and subsequently crashed her car, according to authorities.

Morton died from her injuries two days later. Her sons, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, were hospitalized in critical condition with injuries from the crash.

Two other people were shot near the intersection. One of them survived their injuries, but 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes died.

The two teens have been charged wtih two counts of first-degree murder.

Following the deadly shooting, Morton's sister, Shay, said she was outraged over the loss of her sister.

"I want justice, whatever that might be," she said.

Investigators released surveillance photos of several suspects after the shooting in the hopes of tracking down the shooters.

Maya's loved ones said she grew up in Upton and she always had her sons with her.

Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.