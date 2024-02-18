Two men wounded in shooting near downtown Baltimore

Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (2/18/2024)

Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (2/18/2024)

Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (2/18/2024)

BALTIMORE -- Two 21-year-old men were injured in a shooting Sunday evening near downtown Baltimore, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block of South Broadway Street.

Officers found one man with graze wounds to the body and another man with gunshot wounds to the body.

They were taken to the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.