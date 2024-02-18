Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men wounded in shooting near downtown Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (2/18/2024)
Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (2/18/2024) 01:43

BALTIMORE -- Two 21-year-old men were injured in a shooting Sunday evening near downtown Baltimore, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block of South Broadway Street.

Officers found one man with graze wounds to the body and another man with gunshot wounds to the body.

They were taken to the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 8:41 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.