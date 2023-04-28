Two men seriously injured in NE Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE - Two men are in serious condition after they were shot Thursday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue where two men - ages 22 and 24 - were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No suspect has been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.