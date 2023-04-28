Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men seriously injured in NE Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Two men are in serious condition after they were shot Thursday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue where two men - ages 22 and 24 - were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No suspect has been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 8:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.