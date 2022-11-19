Two inmates injured in fight at Baltimore's Chesapeake Detention Facility

BALTIMORE - Two inmates were injured in a fight Friday evening at the Chesapeake Detention Facility in Baltimore, officials said.

One inmate was taken to the hospital while the other was treated on-site.

Officials said the two involved in the fight federal pretrial detainees. Chesapeake Detention Facility is a pretrial jail operated for the Marshals Service by the MD Dept. of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS).

DPSCS detectives from the Intelligence and Investigative Division will be handling the investigation.