Two inmates injured in fight at Baltimore's Chesapeake Detention Facility

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ AP Ingested

BALTIMORE - Two inmates were injured in a fight Friday evening at the Chesapeake Detention Facility in Baltimore, officials said.

One inmate was taken to the hospital while the other was treated on-site.

Officials said the two involved in the fight federal pretrial detainees. Chesapeake Detention Facility is a pretrial jail operated for the Marshals Service by the MD Dept. of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS).

DPSCS detectives from the Intelligence and Investigative Division will be handling the investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 10:26 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

