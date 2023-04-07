Two injured in East Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE -- Two people were hospitalized after a row home fire in East Baltimore early Friday morning, fire officials said.

Units responded around 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of East Monument Street, where firefighters rescued a 56-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman from the second floor of the house.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition, while the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The fire remains under investigation.