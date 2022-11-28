Watch CBS News
Two shot in Annapolis on Wednesday

BALTIMORE - Two people were shot in Annapolis last Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded around 5:48 p.m. to the 200 block of Victor Parkway for a reported shooting, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.  

Moments after the victim was transported to shock trauma, police said they learned that a walk-in shooting victim entered the Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment.    

It was not immediately clear whether the shootings were connected. 

Anyone with information can contact Annapolis Police

First published on November 28, 2022 / 11:44 AM

