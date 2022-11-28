Two shot in Annapolis on Wednesday
BALTIMORE - Two people were shot in Annapolis last Wednesday, police said.
Officers responded around 5:48 p.m. to the 200 block of Victor Parkway for a reported shooting, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Moments after the victim was transported to shock trauma, police said they learned that a walk-in shooting victim entered the Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment.
It was not immediately clear whether the shootings were connected.
Anyone with information can contact Annapolis Police.
