Two former Navy football players make NFL rosters in rookie season

The 2026 NFL Draft marked the first time since 1956 that two Navy Midshipmen were selected in the same draft, and both have made the final cut on their respective NFL rosters.

Former Navy wide receiver and running back Eli Heidenreich captured the hearts of his hometown crowd when the Pittsburgh native was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final round. Heidenreich will have the opportunity to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers this season after earning a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster.

Heidenreich rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, Landon Robinson, who was also selected in the seventh round of this year's draft, has made the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster. The former Navy defensive tackle made his presence felt throughout the preseason, leading the NFL with four sacks and 10 quarterback pressures.