Two Baltimore Police officers indicted after alleged misconduct and assault

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced the indictments of two former Baltimore Police Officers Thursday.

Walter Wilson, and Larry Worsley were indicted in separate cases relating to on and off-duty offenses, the State's Attorney's Office said.

Wilson was indicted for Misconduct in Office, after he allegedly touched a female officer inappropriately while on duty in October 2021.

"According to court documents, Officer Wilson placed his right hand on the other officer's right shoulder and turn her around so that her back was facing him," Bates said. "Officer Wilson then ran his right hand with an open palm down the officer's back, slowly over her buttocks, then brushed her buttocks with his hand multiple times."

A day later, Wilson allegedly encountered the same female officer in the police department parking lot, and made a derogatory comment about her body.

Officer Worsley was indicted for assault, first degree theft, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and disorderly intoxication, after prosecutors said he physically assaulted a woman at a bar on March 5.

"Larry Worsley was off duty from his job as a Baltimore City Police Department officer, he entered a ball called the Tequila Sunset located 2705 Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore City, Maryland with a female companion."

According to court documents, Worsley was seen assaulting the woman. He then allegedly became violent with a female employee of the bar after being told to pay for his tab, brandishing a handgun.

Worsley allegedly left the bar a short time later, dragging the woman he came with by the hair, towards a vehicle.

He was later found by officers walking several blocks away with the handgun on his person.

Worsley faces a maximum of 80 years, if he is found guilty. It is not known how much time Wilson will face if found guilty on the misconduct charges.