Two Baltimore men arrested after armed robbery of convenience store in Harford County

BALTIMORE - Two Baltimore men were arrested following an armed robbery at a Harford County convenience store and a pursuit, according to deputies.

The two men -- identified as 22-year-old Jayce Daimon Billips and 23-year-old Sede Kenyon Baker were arrested following a brief pursuit in the area of Edgewood and Emmorton Park roads on Saturday morning.

Deputies attempted to stop a speeding white Volkswagen sedan in the area of Route 152 and I-95, and when the car failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated, according to officers.

Once they were stopped, their car was identified as the one used in an armed robbery at the Mystic Mart in Edgewood. Police said the suspects displayed a gun and stole cash and a black iPhone.

Deputies found a small blue bookbag containing a handgun.

They are being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.