Two assaulted, robbed, in Anne Arundel County hate crime

BALTIMORE -- Two victims were left with injuries after a hate crime in Hanover Sunday morning, Anne Arundel County Police said.

On June 25 at around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Annapolis Road for a reported robbery.

Police said an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old victim were walking when they were approached by three males who made negative comments about their sexual orientation.

The suspects then assaulted the victims, and stole personal property from them, before fleeing in a dark-colored four-door sedan, according to police.

Both victims received non-life threatening injuries, and one was treated at an area hospital.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.