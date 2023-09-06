Watch CBS News
Two-alarm fire rips through six homes in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A two-alarm fire damaged six houses in Highlandtown on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

The flames ripped through homes in the 300 block of Robinson Street, fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames behind a two-story house. 

The fire was so intense that it rapidly spread to other houses, according to fire officials.

No one was injured by the fire, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

