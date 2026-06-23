Mother and son found unresponsive in Frederick County home

A woman and her son were found dead inside a home in Frederick, Maryland, according to the local sheriff's office. Officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

Deputies from the sheriff's office, along with members from the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services, responded to the 6100 block of Baldridge Road on Monday at 4:35 p.m.

The report was called in by a family member who reported finding two unresponsive individuals inside the home.

When units arrived, they found a 67-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son dead. At this time, their names are not being released out of respect for the family, FCSO officials said.

Investigators believe the deaths were a result of circumstances at the residence and involving only the individuals present at the location, according to the FCSO.

The mother and son were taken to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies. The cause and manner of death for both individuals remain pending the examinations and conclusion of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Heerema at 301-600-1046.

Crime in Frederick County

Crime has decreased over the last year in Frederick County, according to crime statistics.

In April this year, the county saw 293 total crime incidents. The majority of those, 108, were aggravated and simple assaults. Last year in April, there were 123 assaults reported. However, 350 crimes were recorded in total.

Drug and narcotic incidents account for the second-most-reported crimes in the area.

In 2025, WJZ reported on the number of homicides and opioid overdoses decreasing in the City of Frederick between 2023 and 2024.