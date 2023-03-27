Twin engineers solving problems in profession traditionally dominated by men

BALTIMORE- Engineering is a field traditionally dominated by men.

However, two Maryland sisters say they have always loved solving problems, making the field of engineering a perfect fit.

Fraternal twins Eboni Fotang and Alisa Joseph are exuding major girl power as engineers with Northrop Grumman

"So, our dad is a math teacher and our mother was a science teacher, and we were exposed to math and science at an early age, where for me, doing math problems was fun," said Fotang, Senior Director, Quality and Mission Excellence.

"This may sound really crazy, but I really did know I wanted to be an engineer early on in elementary school," added Joseph, Senior Director, AN/APG-81 program.

The pair both graduated from Morgan State University with degrees in industrial engineering and master's degrees from Johns Hopkins University.

"It's funny because, at first, we agreed that I switch to your degree but then you switch to my school because I was supposed to go to Morgan, and she was supposed to go to Maryland, so we kind of had this, 'hey, we can work on this together," Fotang said.

They are proving they can lead an elite team of engineers with Northrop Grumman despite gender stereotypes

"We pretty much censor as well as manufacturing, we design and make radar systems for aircrafts for the United States military," Joseph said. "We're the eyes and ears of that aircraft and our No. 1 job is to bring those folks home."

Eboni and Alisa are extending themselves to the next generation of little girls, saying there is room on the other side of the glass ceiling.

"Women bring a skillset and a diversity to problem solving that's just very different," Joseph said.

Their advice is to have a never-quit attitude.

"Be bold, be brave, be brilliant," Joseph said.

Alisa and Eboni say they are grateful to their employer Northrop Grumman where, just last year, the company hired 3,900 women.