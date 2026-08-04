Tuesday is pick of week in Maryland ahead of steam and storms

Enjoy the beautiful weather Tuesday with lower levels of humidity, comfortable temperatures, and rain-free conditions. Showers and storms return to the forecast late Tuesday night. Heat, humidity, and scattered storms will be present starting Wednesday straight through the weekend.

Muggy, scattered heavy storms this week across Maryland

Tuesday will be the weather pick of the workweek. Drier air should help keep any showers and storms to our south. The really thick humidity will ease just a bit... and the day will begin with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid-80s, under a mix of sun and clouds.

A warm front will lift north across the area Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. This front will bring a surge in the humidity during the overnight and the chance of a few late night showers.

Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of the workweek, with showers and storms around throughout the day. Rain will be heavy in a few areas. Watch out for localized areas of street and highway flooding. A storm, or two, may also become strong and produce gusty winds. While the day isn't a washout, it could rain at just about anytime.

Heating up in Baltimore heading into the weekend

The heat builds later in the week... and the humidity will stay.

It will start to feel a hotter around here late-week, into the weekend. Afternoons starting on Thursday will peak around 90°. But, it will feel like it is in the upper 90s to nearly 100° each afternoon with the humidity factored in.

Scattered thunderstorms are still in the forecast during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storm could bring downpours, causing street flooding along with dangerous lightning.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Friday and Saturday as possible First Alert Weather Days for heavy, gusty thunderstorms during the afternoon evening hours. Afternoon heat index values will be near or above 100° both days. The heat and steam will fuel scattered strong to possibly severe storms. Pockets of damaging winds are possible with the strongest storms, however, torrential downpours and localized flash flooding look to be the greatest threat from these storms.