Maryland Weather: Watching weekend storm potential

BALTIMORE-- Our Thursday will be another lovely one with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

There will be a few more clouds in the mix today but still plenty of sun as well.

Another fabulous fall-like day ahead! Partly sunny skies with pleasantly warm highs in the upper 70s. Get out and enjoy it if you can because things turn gray, soggy and windy for the weekend thanks to a coastal storm. #WJZ #FirstAlert #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/qeI6anZZkh — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 21, 2023

If you can get out and enjoy it, I'd recommend it because things start to deteriorate from here.

Clouds will take over tonight, leaving us with a very gray Friday.

We're watching a system developing off the Florida coast that will send wet and windy weather in our direction.

Rain could arrive in southern Maryland by late Friday night. Expect winds to pick up, especially near Southern Chesapeake Bay with gusts between 20-40 mph.

The low-pressure system will track along the East Coast through Saturday and into Sunday. Model projections vary, but impacts on the Mid-Atlantic are expected, potentially including isolated flooding and gusty winds, especially near the Chesapeake Bay. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 3" across the area from west to east with emphasis on The Eastern Shore.

Saturday will be cool, with highs mainly in the 60s; western Maryland will remain in the 50s while the Baltimore area will reach near 70. Rain chances will continue Saturday night before tapering off in Sunday. Rain will be spotty by the time the Ravens kick off at 1pm with an overcast sky

A warm-up is expected by Tuesday, with most areas seeing lows to mid-70s. More scattered showers are possible into next week, especially by Wednesday.