Trooper out of hospital, Maryland State Police investigating work zone crash on I-695

PARKVILLE, Md. -- Maryland State Police are still figuring out why a driver rear-ended one of their own in a construction work zone Monday night along I-695 near Parkville.

It happened around 9:45 p.m.

Elena Russo, a spokeswoman for Maryland State Police, said a driver veered over several lanes and right into the trooper's patrol car.

The work zone was on a stretch of highway close to Perring Parkway.

The trooper and driver ended up going to the hospital for injuries, but the trooper was released by 1 a.m. Tuesday.

WJZ couldn't get information about the driver's condition or if they were released from the hospital.

Driving to Timonium from Frederick, Donna Kuzemchak had many scares on the highway.

"[Drivers were] literally going from one lane, scooting all the way over, then going back and forth," Kuzemchak said. "One small mistake can kill people."

Russo said the trooper did have his emergency lights on when the accident happened.

That, she said, is something that should've warned the driver to be careful.

"When [drivers] see emergency lights activated on any vehicle on the side of the road, that is an indicator to slow down," Russo said. "Whether it's a work zone, a disabled vehicle, a traffic stop, that Move Over law creates a safety barrier. That's why it's in place."

Nearly two weeks ago and nearly 20 miles away on the same highway, six construction workers were killed when a car crashed into a work zone.

Kuzemchak is relieved Monday's incident wasn't as severe, but she knows how easily it could've been.

"If you have an accident and you kill somebody, that's something you have to live with for the rest of your life. You need to pay attention," Kuzemchak said.

Charges could be made, pending the investigation.