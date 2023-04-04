Maryland State Trooper injured when vehicle struck in work zone on I-695

Crash involving Maryland State Trooper on I-695 near Parkville

BALTIMORE - A Maryland State Trooper was injured when their vehicle was struck by another car in a work zone Monday night.

The trooper and the other driver were taken to Shock Trauma.

Troopers said around 9:45 p.m., the trooper was in their car in the work zone on the outer loop of I-695 at Perring Parkway near Parkville.

Initial investigation shows that a car entered the work zone and struck the trooper's car.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is assisting first responders with traffic control.

Charges are pending, according to state police.