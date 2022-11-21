Watch CBS News
Triple shooting under investigation in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Three men were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the Upton neighborhood, Baltimore police said. 

Officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found two men shot in the arm and back. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said a third shooting victim, a 22-year-old man, walked into an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.   

First published on November 21, 2022 / 8:44 AM

