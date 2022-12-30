Triple shooting injures three in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A triple shooting injured three in west Baltimore Thursday evening, police said.

On December 29 around 9:12 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of West North Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

A short time after, a 41-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds also walked into a nearby hospital seeking treatment. Investigators determined that he was another victim in the West North Avenue shooting.

Western District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.