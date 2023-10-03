Trial for David Linthicum, charged with shooting two Baltimore County officers, postponed until May 2024

BALTIMORE - The trial for David Linthicum, charged with shooting two Baltimore County police officers and leading detectives on a multi-county manhunt last February, has been postponed.

Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger confirms to WJZ that the new trial date will be on May 20, 2024.

The trial was originally supposed to get underway in November.

However, Linthicum's defense team has argued that there's a "0 percent chance" they could be ready by a November trial.

Linthicum is facing attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, criminal firearm use, and carjacking charges, and is being held without bond.

Police were called to a home on Powers Avenue in Cockeysville for a "crisis call" around 2:30 p.m. on February 8.

Police said Linthicum's father led an officer downstairs in the house when Linthicum reportedly fired multiple rounds at both, and ultimately injured the first officer.

Linthicum took off with his rifle and was on the run for nearly two days.

According to documents, Det. Chih was patrolling the area of Warren Road in Cockeysville when he saw a person, who turned out to be Linthicum, walking on the road and approached him.

Linthicum pulled out a rifle and began shooting at the detective. The detective returned fire, but Linthicum was able to get into the detective's car and flee the scene.

Det. Chih was taken to Shock Trauma after he was shot in the face, torso, leg and arms. He was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Linthicum took the patrol car into Harford County where he bailed out of the car and ran into a wooded area in Fallston.

That's when he was surrounded by officers eventually taken into custody on Feb. 10.

In February, Linthicum's father called the police to their Cockeysville home. Court records say that's where he fired at one officer.

Det. Chih spent 10 days recovering at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

A month later, a grand jury indicted Linthicum on 27 counts.