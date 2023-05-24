Trial continues for Maryland doctors accused of providing Russia private medical information

BALTIMORE - A jury heard more statements on Wednesday on the second day of the federal trial in Baltimore for an Army physician and her anesthesiologist wife who are accused of conspiring to give Russia medical information to help its invasion of Ukraine.

Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and her wife Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist at Johns Hopkins Hospital, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to providing medical information about members of the U.S. military to the Russian government.

Henry’s wife, Dr. Gabrielian, expresses loyalty to Russia and tells undercover FBI agent “count on a long-term investment” with her assistance. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 24, 2023

Henry also garnered national attention as the first openly transgender active-duty Army officer and was profiled in 2015.

On Tuesday, the government called Dr. Henry and Dr. Gabrielian "useful long-term weapons for Russia" as prosecutors laid out their case Tuesday in Baltimore's Garmatz federal courthouse.

Prosecutors alleged the couple could potentially provide the Russian government access to President Biden's medical records, among other high-profile patients, in systems accessible online.

The government said the doctors "understood the risks they were taking" and were willing to "boldly wave goodbye to the United States" and go to Russia before they were caught.

But defense attorneys called their clients "naive do-gooders" who only reached out to the Russian embassy to provide humanitarian assistance.

