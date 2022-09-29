Hopkins anesthesiologist, Army Major spouse conspired to offer medical records to Russia: federal indictment

BALTIMORE -- A Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist and her spouse, a U.S. Army Major and military doctor, conspired to share highly-sensitive medical records with Russia, according to a federal indictment filed Wednesday.

Anna Gabrielian and Maj. Jamie Lee Henry allegedly communicated to someone they believed to be working for the Russian government, who was actually an undercover FBI agent, that they were willing to provide the medical records of military personnel and of certain patients of Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The indictment only refers to Johns Hopkins as "medical institution 1," but Gabrielian says she is employed at Johns Hopkins Hospital on her LinkedIn and is also listed as an anesthesiology instructor at Hopkins Medicine.

The indictment said Maj. Henry held a Secret level security clearance, which permits an individual to have access to information classified Secret, "the unauthorized disclosure of which reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage to the national security." Maj. Henry was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, one of the largest military installations in the world.

The two are charged with conspiracy and offenses related to violating HIPAA, a federal law that protects sensitive health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge.

Gabrielian allegedly met with the undercover FBI agent at a Baltimore hotel on August 17 after the agent told her they were associated with the Russian Embassy. The anesthesiologist told the agent she had previously reached out directly to the Russian Embassy by email and phone to offer her and Maj. Henry's assistance after the nation invaded Ukraine, the indictment alleges.

Gabrielian was "motivated by patriotism toward Russia," and allegedly said her spouse had info on how the U.S. establishes field hospitals.

