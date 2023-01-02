Travel Tips: How to monitor flight disruptions

BALTIMORE — Last week Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights after returning to a more regular flying schedule following a winter storm-related meltdown last week.

Although the winter storm has subsided, and the challenges with baggage claim and flight cancellations persist.

If you are a Southwest customer, or you simply want to be up to speed on any disruptions to your travel plans, here are some things to keep in mind.

Flight Disruptions:

There are multiple ways you can track flight disruptions online. If you're a Southwest customer, you can visit the travel disruption page. From there you can check your flight status, request a refund, and submit a bag request if you have been separated from your luggage.

You can also visit Southwest's bag info page.

If you're looking to monitor arrivals and departures by airport, you can use FlightAware, which allows you to track flights by simply inputting your airport into the search bar.