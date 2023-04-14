Transition Kitchen and 29th Street Community Center empower youth through culinary arts

BALTIMORE — Transition Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that focuses on teaching culinary skills to at-risk youth, has partnered with the 29th Street Community Center to provide a supportive environment for young people to explore their creativity and learn valuable life skills.

The collaboration aims to foster a sense of belonging and self-confidence in impoverished areas. "You want to pour into youth to get them to understand that we're here to support them," Chef Gail of Transition Kitchen said. "You want to give them an outlet where they can be themselves, they can relax, they can enjoy themselves, they can cook, they can bring their ideas and their creativity to the kitchen because all cooking is just creating something."



Transition Kitchen's President, Chef Robert Stewart, a Baltimore native who grew up in the inner city, felt compelled to give back to his community after witnessing the riots sparked by the Freddie Gray incident. He saw teaching culinary arts as a positive and constructive way for young people to use their hands and earn money.



The partnership between Transition Kitchen and the 29th Street Community Center emphasizes the importance of mentorship and hands-on learning.

By incorporating cooking into their programs, the organizations aim to provide a much-needed outlet for youth to unwind and engage in productive activities.



"Our kids love cooking. We would not be able to have an after-school program if we weren't cooking," a program facilitator shared. "We would not have kids in here knocking down our door if we didn't enjoy cooking," Mya Hodge of the 29th St. Community Center said.

