Train at Penn Station evacuated due to small fire, causing multiple delays

BALTIMORE — A small fire of leaves and debris beneath two rail cars led to an evacuation and multiple service delays Monday, Amtrack said.

Around 8:45 p.m., Baltimore firefighters responded to Penn Station at 1515 North Charles Street where they extinguished the fire.

All passengers were evacuated from the train.

The train has since resumed service north, according to Amtrack.

You can find updated information on the delays on the Maryland Department of Transportation service alerts page.