Watch CBS News
Local News

Train at Penn Station evacuated due to small fire, causing multiple delays

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A small fire  of leaves and debris beneath two rail cars led to an evacuation and multiple service delays Monday, Amtrack said.

Around 8:45 p.m., Baltimore firefighters responded to Penn Station at 1515 North Charles Street where they extinguished the fire.  

All passengers were evacuated from the train.

The train has since resumed service north, according to Amtrack.  

You can find updated information on the delays on the Maryland Department of Transportation service alerts page

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 9:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.