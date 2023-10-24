Traffic modifications in place for funeral of fallen firefighter Rodney Pitts III

Traffic modifications in place for funeral of fallen firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III

BALTIMORE -- The funeral for fallen firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III will take place Friday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Pitts succumbed to injuries after battling a fire at a two-story rowhome last Thursday in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.

A second Baltimore City firefighter, Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo of Engine Company #46, died due to his injuries from the fire on Wednesday.

Pitts was a member of Engine Company #29 and had been with the Baltimore City Fire Department for one year. He graduated from the fire academy over the summer.

Pitts' funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, on North Charles Street. Viewing hours will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, on Wise Avenue.

BCFD said the fire remains under investigation.

Road closures and traffic modifications are in place for the funeral.

Road Closures

North Charles Street closed from West Cold Spring Lane to Northern Parkway (expected 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

West Northern Parkway closed from North Charles Street to I-83 following funeral (expect closures and delays between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.)

Expect additional delays along the procession route (see below)

East Padonia Road closed from I-83 to 200 East Padonia Road (expected closures and delays between 1 and 2 p.m.). Expect additional delays along York Road.

East Padonia Road will be closed from Eastridge Road to Treherne Road between 1 and 3 p.m.





Procession



Cathedral of Mary our Queen - 5200 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD

North on N Charles St to W Northern Pkwy

West on W Northern Pkwy to I-83 northbound (JFX)

North on I-83 to I-695 Inner Loop

East on I-695 Inner Loop to I-83 northbound

North on I-83 northbound to Exit 17 (Padonia Rd)

East on Padonia Rd

Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens - 200 East Padonia Road, Timonium, MD

The Baltimore City Fire Department said no heavy fire apparatus beyond the Baltimore City Fire Department will be allowed at the funeral.

