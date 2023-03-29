Watch CBS News
Two MTA Police officers involved in fiery crash in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two MTA Police officers were transported to shock trauma after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Fayette., the Maryland Department of Transportation said.  

The police vehicles were responding to an emergency call for service when they collided.

Due to the crash, multiple diversions are in place between Fayette Street and Park Avenue.  

Updated service alerts can be found on the MDOT Service Alert webpage

