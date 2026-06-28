East Baltimore neighbors blame stoplights for multiple crashes at intersection

Power outages are causing stoplights to disable, leading to multiple crashes at an intersection in East Baltimore, according to neighbors.

There were two reported crashes this past weekend at the intersection of North Central Avenue and East Madison Street in the Oldtown community.

Disabled stoplights cause confusion

Neighbors told CBS News Baltimore that the disabled stoplights are causing traffic issues and crashes.

They said the power on their block goes out, which disables the stoplight, making it a flashing red and a flashing yellow light.

According to neighbors, the stoplight dysfunction has confused drivers and led to multiple crashes. There is shattered glass, car debris, and the remnants of a likely oil or gas spill from a recent crash.

Baltimore police confirmed they responded to one of the crashes neighbors warned about.

Video from the Citizen app shows one of the crashes. The red stoplight appears to be flashing, meaning that the light is disabled.

Neighbors are worried the next crash could be the one that busts through their wall or hurts someone who lives in one of the nearby homes.

"It's scary because my house is right here on the corner, and I have a dog, and I don't know if anyone is going to crash into my house," a neighbor said. "That would just be devastating to me, and it's super dangerous for all the drivers involved."

CBS News Baltimore reached out to the Baltimore Department of Transportation for comment but have not heard back.