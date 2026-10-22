3 suspects sought in robbery and assault on Towson University campus

Police say they are searching for three suspects who robbed and assaulted an individual on the campus of Towson University early Thursday morning.

The assault happened in front of a student housing building, and the victim was not affiliated with the school, said a statement issued by Towson University President Mark Ginsberg.

Three suspects assaulted and robbed the victim of personal property before dropping the property and fleeing westbound on Burke Avenue, according to police. The exact location of the assault was in front of 10 West Burke Ave., where The Residences student housing complex sits.

"We are thankful nobody was physically harmed in this incident," Ginsberg said. "However, I recognize the impact this event can have on our community and the sense of safety around us. And I'm writing today to say, 'enough is enough.'"

Towson is a choice school for many students and their families because "it is a university of opportunities" and is also "a safe campus," he added.

"Acts like the one that occurred early this morning are attacks on our entire community, and they must stop. Crime and behavior that threatens safety have no place here," Ginsberg said.

Ginsberg said "safety remains my number one priority for our campus community" and noted that he requested that campus police officials review all existing safety protocols and make recommendations for improvements.

The investigation is being led by the Baltimore County Police Department, with assistance from officers from the Towson University Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-2361.