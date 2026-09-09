Towson University offers discounted tuition for students outside of Maryland

Towson University is offering a tuition discount for out-of-state students in an effort to expand "affordability and access to undergraduate students from across the region," the university said a statement.

The actual discount rate was not specified by Towson University officials. But they said the new rate, to begin in the fall of 2027, will be offered to students who reside in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C.

"The rate is set each year when in-state and out-of-state tuition rates are determined in late Spring. As always, rates remain subject to change as deemed necessary by TU and the USM Board of Regents. Our estimated 2027-2028 rates won't be available until March 2027," said Jamie Abell, Towson University's Assistant Director of media relations.

Offering discounted tuition supports Towson University's goal of expanding opportunity "while creating a dynamic campus environment that reflects the diversity of the region," the statement said.

The change aims to bring together students with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, which "enhances classroom discussions, strengthens campus life and better prepares graduates for today's interconnected workforce."

Towson University "long has been a destination for students from across the nation, especially from the Mid-Atlantic region. This new tuition rate strengthens our commitment to access and opportunity," said President Mark Ginsberg.

Ginsberg goes on to say, "TU's exceptional education should not be limited by state borders. By creating more affordable pathways for students in the Mid-Atlantic region, we will provide greater access to the transformative academic, professional and personal experiences that define the Towson University experience."

The initiative also supports the university's role as a public institution serving Maryland and the broader Mid-Atlantic region, the statement said.

Students interested in learning more about eligibility requirements, tuition information and the admissions process can visit towson.edu/midatlantic or contact the Office of Admissions at midatlantic@towson.edu.