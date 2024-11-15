Towson University getting cinema, 2-story newsroom, and more in upcoming renovation project

BALTIMORE -- A high-tech renovation is coming to Towson University's Smith Hall.

The university recently detailed major renovation plans to turn Smith Hall, its former science building, into a state-of-the-art space for communications departments.

The project involves the renovation of Smith Hall's west wing and the reconstruction of the east wing to expand the space to a size of 200,000 square feet.

Towson University, Smith Hall renovation rendering Towson University

The renewed facility will include a 250-seat cinema, Black box performance space or film screenings, and a two-story newsroom with anchor desks, monitors, and a green screen. It will also feature active learning classrooms and collaborative study areas.

This will be the university's first building to have a geothermal heating and cooling system.

Towson University, Smith Hall renovation rendering Towson University

The new building will house Towson University's mass communication, communication studies, and electronic media and film departments.

"We're completely reinventing the building to house innovative spaces for hands-on learning—from recording podcasts to producing and editing media, reporting breaking news, supporting collaborative research, and more. The experience students gain in these spaces will make them well-prepared to thrive after graduation," Regina Carlow, Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication, said.

The redesigned building is expected to open in 2027.