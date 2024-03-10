Watch CBS News
Towson beats UNCW, 66-56, to advance to CAA semifinals

BALTIMORE - Dylan Williamson scored 18 points to help the Towson Tigers advance to the Coastal Athletic Conference semifinals in Washington D.C.

Nendah Tarke added 15 and Mekhi Lowery had 10 points and seven rebounds as the Tigers (20-13) defeated UNC Wilmington, 66-56, on Sunday.

Towson will play CAA's top seed Charleston at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. This is Towson's third straight year advancing to the tournament semifinals.

Towson trailed UNCW by one point at halftime.

The Tigers outscored the Seahawks, 37-26, over the final 20 minutes.

Charles Thompson and Tyler Tejada each chipped in eight points for Towson.

