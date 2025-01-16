Observation deck level at Baltimore World Trade Center will close in May, BOPA says

BALTIMORE -- The Top of the World Observation Level at the Baltimore World Trade Center will close in May, according to the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.

The iconic attraction, located on the 27th floor of the building, features a 360-degree view of Baltimore City. Viewers can see for up to 30 miles on a clear day.

The floor is also home to the Gallery in the Sky, and Peak Artist Series, as well as the 9/11 Memorial of Maryland. The exhibit, featuring artifacts from the Twin Towers, Pentagon, and Flight 93 National Memorial, honors the lives of Marylanders who died on September 11, 2001.

Since 2005 BOPA hosted exhibitions, receptions, artist and author talks, workshops, delegation visits, and other events in the space.

BOPA said it will be offering special discounts, and host several pop-ups in the coming months as it winds down operations. Tickets can be purchased online and in person. You can find out more by visiting the viewbaltimore.org