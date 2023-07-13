Tom Cruise surprises movie-goers at screening of new Mission Impossible movie in D.C.

BALTIMORE - Tom Cruise surprised movie-goers at a screening Tuesday in Washington D.C. for the new movie "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One."

Cruise has been on a whirlwind tour promoting the new movie.

So, imagine going to see the premiere and the actor shows up.

"This is why we do it, this moment right here," Cruise said.

The movie has a 98 percent certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film is made by Paramount, the same company that owns WJZ.