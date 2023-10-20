Timothy Reynolds' family lawyer alleges teenage squeegee worker made rap song about victim

BALTIMORE -- A young squeegee worker who was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter charges in the death of Timothy Reynolds allegedly made a rap song referencing the killing, according to the attorney for the Reynolds family.

Family attorney Thiru Vignarajah said on Friday that the rap song glorifies the fatal shooting of Reynolds on July 7, 2022.

The teenager was one of several squeegee workers that Reynolds confronted with a bat.

He was 16 when a jury acquitted him of first and second-degree murder but found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

The teenager is still facing 35 years behind bars unless his attorneys can successfully petition for sentencing as a juvenile.

His lawyers argued he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors said the victim was walking away when he was shot and the teenager covered his face when he retrieved a weapon from a backpack near Conway and Light Streets.

WJZ is not naming the defendant because of his age.

The teenager's attorney, Warren Brown, questioned whether the teen had the ability to make the rap song while incarcerated.

"There is no authentication of the rap video, and it is very difficult for me . . . to believe what he's heard—and the quality—could have been done while he is incarcerated," Brown said.