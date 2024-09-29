Watch CBS News
Game times set for Baltimore Orioles Wild Card series against Kansas City

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE - Game times have been set for the Baltimore Orioles best-of-three Wild Card series against the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards.

The Orioles will play at 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday; 4:38 p.m. on Wednesday; and 4:08 p.m. on Thursday (if necessary). The games will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA) will start the opener for Baltimore against Kansas City's Cole Ragans. As of Sunday night, the O's have not listed starters for games two and three.

The winner of the series will play American League top-seeded New York Yankees.

The Baltimore (91-71) finished with the AL's top wild card seed.

