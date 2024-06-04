Three teens charged in Towson Mall stabbing, police looking for more suspects

Persons of interest detained after man attacked at Towson Town Center

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the stabbing of a man in the parking garage of Towson Town Center, Baltimore County Police said.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl have been charged. One of the 17-year-olds has been charged as an adult and is being held without bond, while the other two suspects were released to their parents.

The search for additional suspects is ongoing, police said.

The group of minors allegedly attempted to rob the man Wednesday evening before following him into the parking garage and attacking him.

He was treated at the hospital with a laceration and will be okay, police said.

The stabbing was one of two mall attacks in the last week. An armed and dangerous man is on the run and two women were arrested in connection with a shooting at a child's birthday party on Sunday at Harford Mall.