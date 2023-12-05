Three teens among four arrested for armed carjacking in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Three teens were among four people arrested for an armed carjacking that happen last weekend in Towson, police said.

Police said that around 7:30 a.m., a person was carjacked in the 6200 block of Charles Street.

The vehicle was later found at Mondawmin Mall where three minors, between the ages of 14 and 15, and an 18-year-old were taken into custody.

The minors were placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services.