Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead, two injured, after triple shooting in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A triple shooting in East Baltimore left a man dead, and three others injured Tuesday Afternoon. 

Around 1:14 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Ashland Avenue to investigate a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.  He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A short time later, a 52-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital seeing treatment, both for a gunshot wound.  Their injuries were not life threatening. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 3:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.