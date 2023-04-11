Man dead, two injured, after triple shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A triple shooting in East Baltimore left a man dead, and three others injured Tuesday Afternoon.

Around 1:14 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Ashland Avenue to investigate a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A short time later, a 52-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital seeing treatment, both for a gunshot wound. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.