Three shot, including 9-year-old girl, in Southeast Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Three people, including a 9-year-old girl, were shot Thursday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of McElderry Street.

Police said a 20-year-old and a 28-year-old were also injured.

Police said the 9-year-old was shot in her ankle with non-life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in her torso. The 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and will survive.

WJZ has a crew at the scene.

We will provide updates on this developing story.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on April 6, 2023 / 4:32 PM

