Three pedestrians injured in South Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Three people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision in South Baltimore overnight, police said Monday.
The collision was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Fairfield Road. Police said the victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, but their conditions were not immediately clear.
No identifying information about the pedestrians was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
