Three men injured in Southeast Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Three men were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Southeast Baltimore.

Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 100 block of North Dean Street where three men - ages  22, 20 and 25 - were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 8:59 PM

