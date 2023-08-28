Watch CBS News
Three men injured in Southwest Baltimore shooting, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Three men were injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Southwest Baltimore.

A 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue. A short time later, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man arrived at a hospital, both having been shot at that same location on Edmondson Avenue.

All are stable and expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

August 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

