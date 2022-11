BALTIMORE - A car crashed into a marijuana dispensary Monday afternoon in Montgomery County.

Officials said an adult driver and two adults in the Bloom Medicinal Marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road in Germantown were treated for their injuries.

11,530 Middlebrook Rd. near Frederick Road, Bloom Medicinal Marijuana dispensary, collision, vehicle struck building, @mcfrs A722, T734, RS729, SA700, BC705, PE729, A728, A703, EMS703 on scene — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 21, 2022

Police have not said if the driver will be facing any charges.